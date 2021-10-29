Maine Tourism Made A Huge Comeback In 2021

You weren't dreaming, there really have been a lot more people visiting our state this year than last near.

Even though Maine had a decent tourism year in 2020, it clearly was no where near as busy as it had been pre-pandemic. Well, the state bounced back in a big way in 2021.

According to the KJ, Maine tourism surged in 2021. In fact, by many accounts, it even surpassed 2019 visitor numbers.

Visitor estimates provided by the Maine Office of Tourism show that as many as 18 million will have visited the state before the new year.

Many of those visitors, about 10 million, came to Maine during the peak of the tourist season (May through August), In comparison, about 7 million people visited during those same months in 2020. It appears that even more people traveled to the state during the summer of 2021 than they did during the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. About 9.8 million visited between May and August of 2019.

As we all know, tourism is one of the state's main industries - statewide. Even in the shortened 2020 summer season, visitors spent $9 Billion and supported 90,000 jobs.

It is important to note that these numbers are not "official". The final numbers will not be available until early next year. However, the estimates are very positive.

