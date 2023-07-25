Maine’s Top 3 Favorite Snacks Will Probably Surprise You

Last Friday was National Junk Food Day.

Or as we like to call it, just another typical day in America. Why, oh why is National Junk Food Day not a week long or an entire month.

Well, I guess, in reality it is. Just not officially. They did a survey and figured out the top 3 junk food choices in each state.

When these type surveys come out, I always try to guess what is number one, and where my favorites end up. You too?

The top 3 snacks in the country

At #3: Sour Patch Kids

#2 Pringles

And #1 Surprise – Starburst

All around the country, state to state there were lots of different junk food snacks finishing at Numero Uno.

Fruit Roll Ups were number one in Alaska and Louisiana. Beef Jerky number one in New Mexico. In Texas, Funyuns took the top spot. Swedish Fish the most popular in Pennsylvania and Baby Ruth beat everything else in South Carolina.

Okay, thanks for being patient.

Maine’s Top Three junk foods.

Third Place: Pringles

Second Place Kit Kat

Winner Animal Crackers

Animal Crackers? Even though they are 200 years old. Go ahead and shake your head. And say it out loud. Where or where are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Right?

And we can celebrate that we didn’t follow the national trend in Maine too.

The research and analytics team at Casinos.com put together the data using Google Trends.