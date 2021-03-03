Maine to Start Vaccinating People 60 and Older
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is set to expand eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to people who are 60 and older.
The change goes into effect on Wednesday. State officials announced in late February that Maine will use an age-based eligibility system to deliver the vaccines.
Maine has been focusing on people who are older than 70 and health care workers. New tiers of people who are eligible for the vaccine will follow.
Officials say eligibility will expand to people 50 and older in April, 40 and older in May and 30 and older in June. Younger people will be eligible in July and beyond.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.