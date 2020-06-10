Maine Teen under House Arrest for Clinton Crash

A Maine teen charged in connection with a crash in Clinton that killed three young passengers has been placed under house arrest.

A judge heard testimony during a detention hearing in Waterville Tuesday for 17-year-old Timothy Silva of Clinton.

Silva was at the wheel of a car that crashed on an icy road in February, killing 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio, 14-year-old Emily Baker, and her sister 12-year-old Ashlin Baker.

Silva was charged last week with three counts of vehicular manslaughter. He has been released into his mother's custody.