Maine Task Force Wants to Limit Size of ATVs on Some Trails
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A task force convened by the governor of Maine is recommending numerous changes to the way the state regulates all-terrain vehicles.
Gov. Janet Mills created the task force to help the state cope with increasing ATV registrations in the Pine Tree State.
The task force has called for a limit on the size and weight of ATVs that can be used on state-maintained trails, where they would be limited to 65 inches wide and 2,000 pounds.
The task force included landowners, farmers, ATV users, land trust representatives and others.
