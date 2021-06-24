There is a Full Strawberry Moon Tonight, Maine

Tonight's full moon is the last supermoon of the year. That's when this:

Looks more like this.

The moon comes closest to Earth in its orbit. So it does look even closer, larger and brighter than a regular full moon. Even with the naked eye. Tonight's full moon, a.k.a. the 'Strawberry' moon, should be very easy to see after the sun sets and until the sun rises again early tomorrow morning. The skies are forecast to be clear. And tonight is the peak night for visibility. It should be viewable tomorrow night into Saturday morning as well, but not quite as close. Reach out and touch it tonight.

The month of June's full moon is also known as the Rose Moon, the Hot Moon, and the Mead Moon. Is that because roses are in full bloom in June? And the weather is starting to heat up? The mead is short for meadow, as in time to mow the meadows.

The June full moon coincides with the summer solstice every 20 years, and first day of summer is always June 20, 21, or 22. So we are off by a few days this year, but that should not stop you from making a pit stop on the way home tonight at the local farmer's vegetable and fruit stand to get those freshly picked strawberries that will taste so good tonight when you are out in the dooryard staring up into the night sky. Bonus, you can just drop the strawberry hulls anywhere. Some critter will take care of those for you.

