Stockton Springs Mother Arrested for Death of her 3-Year-Old Son

A Stockton Springs woman is charged with murder for the death of her 3-year-old son.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Maine State Police detectives arrested 35-year-old Jessica Williams on Wednesday and charged her with murder. She's accused of causing the death of her son. Maddox Williams died Sunday, after being brought to Waldo General Hospital by his mother and grandmother.

The Office of the Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide. State Police investigators have been working since Sunday conducting interviews and determining the circumstances of the boy's death. So far, the child's cause of death has not been revealed.

Officials say Williams was arrested at her mother's house in Stockton Springs and taken to the Waldo County Jail.

