Maine State Trooper Rescues Elderly Man in Storm [VIDEO]

A Maine State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a Vassalboro man with Alzheimer’s after the man wandered away from his home during Wednesday’s storm.

Police began searching for 82-year-old Bernard Perry around 5:00 a.m., according to a news release from the Maine Public Safety Department. Troopers say they heard from a town plow truck driver who had seen man walking in the area in the early morning hours.

Maine StateTrooper Tyler Harrington found Perry in a ditch off Mudget Hill Road in Vassalboro. The man was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite. The man was unable to walk, a Trooper Harrington carried him down the icy road to his cruiser to wait for the ambulance.

Perry was taken to Maine General Hospital in Augusta where he is being treated for his injuries.

The family of Bernard Perry has allowed this video to be shared, taken from the state trooper’s dash cam.

