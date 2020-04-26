Maine State Police Shoot, Kill Hiram Man after 12-Hour Standoff
HIRAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who opened fire on officers has been shot and killed by police after a 12-hour standoff.
Authorities say police originally went to the Hiram home of 59-year-old Reed Rickabaugh on Thursday to investigate a report of gunshots.
Two Oxford County deputy sheriffs returned Friday to continue the investigation and Rickabaugh answered the door holding a gun.
Police say he refused orders to drop it and opened fire.
Rickabaugh came out of his home at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, initiating an armed confrontation that ended with two members of the State Police Tactical Team shooting and killing him.
From the Maine State Police:
Enter your number to get our free mobile app