Maine State Police Receive Thank You from 5th & 6th Graders

What a great story about how some local students showed how much they appreciate the hard work and dedicated service from our state police.

Thank You Cards & Candy

Maine State Police, Troop F posted on their Facebook several photos of thank you cards and candy given to them by 5th and 6th graders at Mill Pond Elementary School in Hodgdon.

Students Learn to Give Back

The posts said the cards, chocolate and candy were part of the students learning about giving back to the community and those who serve.

Maine State Police

Special Meanings

Each piece of candy had a special meaning and a description about what the Maine State Police do for our local communities.

Maine State Police

Homemade Cards

The care packages also included cards and pictures the 5th and 6th graders made themselves.

Maine State Police

Troop F Message

Troop F showed their appreciation and said: “We are sometimes asked, as Troopers, Deputies, Officers, Wardens and the like, why we do what we do, what motivates us to put our gear on and go to work everyday, especially in the current climate. This is a perfect example of one of the most important things that motivates us, our yearning to make our communities a better place for all we serve, especially for the children.”

Thoughtful Gifts

The list of candy and what it means is included in this article so you can see the thoughtfulness that went into selecting each piece. Also, some of the cards and pictures are posted here as well.

The Maine State Police thanked the class and their teacher, Ms. Belyea, for sending such a great gift.

Get our free mobile app

Thank You to Law Enforcement

There is so much to learn from this thoughtful and considerate gesture. The post from Troop F said they often don't get to see or hear about the positive impact they have on people. Let the law enforcement and the first responders in your community know how much you care. It doesn’t have to be a gift basket or even a card, but a friendly thank you goes a very long way.

10 Ways Aroostook County Is Unlike Anywhere Else In Maine Far from the hustle and bustle of southern Maine, many miles further up I-95 from what flatlanders call "Northern Maine," is Aroostook County. It's a unique part of Maine, that at times, can feel like a whole different state. Here are 10 things that make Aroostook Country unlike anywhere else in Maine.