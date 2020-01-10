Maine State Police: Maine’s First Homicide of 2020

Maine State Police have charged a Newport man with the murder of his wife.

Newport Police were called to the couple's home at 16 North Street Thursday morning, according to WGME.

Investigators say 37-year-old Anielka "Annie" Allen was found dead inside the home. Her husband, 40-year-old Frederick Allen, is charged with her murder.

Allen was arrested Thursday night and taken to Penobscot County Jail. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday. Neighbors say Allen is a former member of the military who was injured in Iraq.

State police are calling this a domestic violence homicide, the state’s first homicide of 2020.

The body of Annie Allen was taken to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.