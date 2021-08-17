Maine State Police Investigation in Van Buren

The social media scene was flooded late on Monday with questions and speculation about the presence of State Police and investigators in the Van Buren area. It has been rumored that a small coffin was discovered on a resident's property near Viollete Brook.

According to Adrianna Sanchez of WAGM-News, the Maine State Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation. Authorities are not specifically identifying the item that was discovered, but insist there is no threat to the public. In a statement, Shannon Moss Public Information Officer says, “The item was collected by the MSP but will not be identified. The origins and the circumstances of how the item came to located are under investigation. The item is not considered dangerous. If anyone lost an item near main street in Van Buren, and they feel they could identify the item, please call the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400."

As we get more information on this investigation, we will update the public. Van Buren is a small town in the northern part of Aroostook County and runs along the Saint John River.