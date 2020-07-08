Maine State Police Investigate Fatal Crash

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash last evening in Lagrange.

Troopers said that shortly after 6 p.m. a Dodge Durango went off the road and rolled onto its roof, trapping two people inside.

One person died at the scene and the other occupant of the SUV was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said it appears speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of family.