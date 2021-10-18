Maine State Police Honor Fallen Troopers with Memorial Signs

The Maine State Police shared several photos of memorial signs put up to honor fallen Maine State Police Troopers.

A total of 12 signs will be posted on different roadways to pay tribute to the fallen Troopers who dedicated their lives to serving the community. The memorials will be placed as close to the place where the Troopers patrolled.

The signs will go up as far south as York County, Maine to Aroostook County, Maine.

The website called Officer Down Memorial Page details the brave efforts of police who have lost their lives in the line of duty. There are photos and detailed descriptions of what happened to each officer.

The site also has a bio with an interactive map of where the incident took place. There’s also a part of the page called Reflections. It allows family, friends and admirers to leave comments.

We wanted to show the photos in a gallery below so you can see the families who came out to show their love. Law enforcement comes out in numbers for the unveiling of the memorial signs.

