Maine State Police Extend Grace Period for Inspections

State Police have issued an extended grace period for inspections that expired during the COVD-19 State of Emergency declared by Gov. Janet Mills.

“It is the opinion of the Maine State Police that when LD 2167 was signed into law on March 18th it granted an extension on all inspections until 30 days after the end of the emergency declaration,” said Lt. Bruce Scott in an email to all Maine State Police employees.

[The law] states only vehicles required to be registered must be inspected and therefore during the period of time that the emergency declaration is in effect and for 30 days after, vehicles are not required to be inspected either.

Current Maine Motor Vehicle Inspection rules require vehicles be currently registered before the vehicle can be inspected therefore it would be impossible for those with expired registrations to have their vehicles inspected.”

State Police personnel are being asked not to take any type of enforcement action for expired inspections during this period.

This does not exempt people that are driving unsafe vehicles at this time or any time in the future.

Defective motor vehicles are illegal to operate on public ways regardless of inspection status and Maine State Troopers will continue to remove dangerous vehicles that pose an immediate threat to public safety during this time.

Here is the portion of the law being cited:

Vehicles and trailers. Notwithstanding the Maine Revised Statutes, Title 29-A, 10 chapter 5 or any other law or municipal charter provision or ordinance to the contrary, a registration, including a temporary registration, of a vehicle, including, without limitation, a motor vehicle, all-terrain vehicle, watercraft or snowmobile, or a trailer required to be registered in this State that expires during the period of a state of emergency declared by the Governor in accordance with Title 37-B, section 742 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is deemed extended until 30 days following the termination of the state of emergency

1751. Motor vehicle inspection

Inspection required. Except as provided in this chapter or section 2307, subsection 1, a motor vehicle required to be registered in this State must have an annual inspection. A person may have a motor vehicle inspected more frequently.