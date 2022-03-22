Maine State Police Donate $5,000 to Pink Aroostook

The Maine State Police and the Maine State Troopers Foundation donated $5,000 to Pink Aroostook from proceeds raised from the 2021 Pink Patch Initiative.

The coordinator of Pink Aroostook, Cindy Blanchette, RNC, accepted the check from Lt. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police.

Pink Aroostook is a Cary Medical program devoted to “offering support, awareness, education and advocacy to those with breast cancer in northern Maine.”

In October 2021, the Pink Patch Initiative sold Maine State Police patches for $10 to raise money to support cancer charities in Maine. Cruisers also had pink decals to bring more awareness to breast cancer.

Col. John Cote, chief of the Maine State Police stated, “Cancer continues to impact many Maine families and we hope our efforts can make a difference in their treatments and the battles they face.”

Retired Trooper Mark Nickerson stated, “It is an honor for the Maine State Troopers Foundation to partner with the Maine State Police in support of breast cancer awareness month. Cancer touches so many lives not only directly but also indirectly to all the family, friends, and the professionals who work in this field to treat people afflicted with this terrible disease.”

The money will go towards supporting Sarah’s House in Holden and Pink Aroostook. “Sarah’s House in Holden offers a comfortable place to stay for people traveling from a far to receive cancer treatments and care.”

