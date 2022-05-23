Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (May 2 – 22)

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in the month of May 2022. Summaries are taken from the weekly police logs and may be minimally edited.

Man Summonsed for Criminal Speed in Grand Isle

On May 17, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand Isle and observed a vehicle driving 94-mph in a 50-mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted and Trooper Desrosier issued the man a criminal summons for exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Troopers Speak to Students at School in Dyer Brook

On May 17, Trooper Castonguay and Corporal Quint conducted a speaking engagement for the freshman and sophomore classes at Southern Aroostook Community School. He spoke about social media, sending/receiving explicit pictures and/or videos, and other activities. The students were engaged and Trooper Castonguay and Corporal Quint answered all of their questions. Trooper Castonguay was accompanied by JCCO Kelly Hebert.

Castle Hill Man Summonsed After Allegedly Fleeing Police

On May 20, Trooper Martin was attempting to serve a Castle Hill man a notice for an upcoming court hearing. Trooper Martin went to the last known address and was told by the owner the male subject he was looking for should be back any minute. While he was waiting, Trooper Martin heard a vehicle start to slow down but then kept driving. Trooper Martin saw the driver and it appeared to be the male he was looking for. Trooper Martin knew the male’s driver’s license was revoked and he tried to catch up to him. Trooper Martin searched the area and eventually found the vehicle parked behind another residence. Trooper Martin learned the male fled into the woods and was able to get the male to come out of the woods. The male ran because he had a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on an operating after revocation charge. Trooper Martin issued the male the notice to appear in court along with a criminal summons for operating after revocation.

State Police Investigate Theft of Equipment in Mapleton

On May 20, Trooper Roy received a theft complaint from a residence in Mapleton. The caller advised someone had stolen a tractor, mower deck and snow blower from the residence. Nobody was living at the home at the time of the theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Washburn Woman Cited on Several Traffic Violations

On May 20, Trooper Roy stopped a vehicle in Caribou for speeding after it passed a vehicle in front of him. Upon making contact with the operator, the female operator told him that the vehicle’s registration was expired, and she did not have insurance. Trooper Roy also observed the inspection was expired as well. Trooper Roy charged the 41-year-old Washburn woman with the criminal registration violation and warned her for the other violations. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police Investigate Burglaries at Oakfield Camps

On May 21, Trooper Sylvia responded to two burglaries at seasonal camps in Oakfield. Several items were taken from the properties and the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Stop in Houlton Results in Summons

On May 10, Corporal Quint was driving through Houlton when he observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield and the driver was using her mobile phone while driving. A traffic stop was conducted, and the woman said she knew she was not supposed to be on her phone, but her son called, and she needed to speak with him. After an investigation, it was the woman’s licensed was revoked. She was issued a warning for no inspection certificate and for the broken windshield, issued a traffic summons for using her phone while driving, and a criminal summons for operating after revocation.

Easton Man Arrested For OUI, Violating Bail

On May 11, a store clerk in Easton called the State Police reporting a man just purchased four beers and then fell in the parking lot. The clerk suspected the man may be drunk. Sgt. Clark was in Easton and responded but the man had already left in his vehicle. Trooper Rider checked the area and went to the man’s house which was nearby and found him. After an investigation, the man was arrested for OUI and VCR. The man was transported to Presque Isle PD for a breath test and was able to post bail

Fertilizer Truck Rolls Over on Route 1 in Hamlin

On May 13, Trooper Martin and Trooper Roy along with Sgt. Fuller responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hamlin. The operator failed to come to a complete stop at an intersection and the suffered an equipment failure. The failure caused the load the truck was hauling to shift and cause the rollover. The 71-year-old driver, from New Brunswick, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. Route 1 was reduced to one lane while the roadway was cleared.

Hamlin rollover - Troop F Hamlin rollover - Troop F loading...

Man Arrested in Washburn on Outstanding Warrants

On May 14, Trooper Martin assisted a Washburn officer with arresting a transient man with three outstanding warrants. The man was seen by the officer earlier in the day but was unaware of the warrants. Trooper Martin and the officer located the man at an apartment building and took him into custody. The man was intoxicated and had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. He was cleared by the hospital and transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Utility Trailer Stolen in Woodland

On May 12, Corporal Casavant received a theft report from a man in Woodland. The victim advised a truck pulled up to his yard and stole a utility trailer sometime overnight. The man had surveillance cameras and will be forwarding the footage to Corporal Casavant.

Perham Woman Warned for Trespassing

On May 13, Trooper Roy responded to a Perham residence after a homeowner called to advise his neighbor was on his property highly intoxicated and yelling at him. Trooper Roy met with both parties and warned the 64-year-old woman for Criminal Trespass. She was advised to go back into her house for the evening which she agreed to do.

Man Charged With Assault Following Castle Hill Incident

On May 13, Sgt. Haines and Trooper Roy responded to a Castle Hill residence after a woman called to report two men were fighting outside of the house. Sgt. Haines’ investigation revealed one of the men was trying to stop the other from driving intoxicated and it became physical. The suspect was highly intoxicated and irrational. As a result of the investigation, Sgt. Haines attempted to arrest the 36-year-old man and he resisted. Sgt. Haines was able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs. Sgt. Haines transported the man to ACJ where he was charged with Assault, Criminal Trespass and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

Winterville Man Dies in Rollover Crash

A 68-year-old Winterville Plantation man was killed early Friday, May 13th after the pickup he was driving rolled over on Route 11 just below Masardis. READ MORE HERE.

Fort Kent Man Dies in Vehicle Crash in Masardis

In the early hours of May 4, Trooper Castonguay investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Rt. 11 in Masardis. The 24-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle striking a utility pole. The driver was killed in the crash and the passenger was taken to the hospital in Presque Isle with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The crash was reconstructed by Officer Kyle White, Presque Isle PD, and remains under investigation.

Woman Stopped in Frenchville on Two Consecutive Days

On May 5, Trooper Desrosier was driving through Frenchville and observed the same vehicle he stopped the day before and the same unlicensed female driver driving. He conducted a traffic stop and she stated she was driving a couple that just came from the eye doctor. The woman still had a suspended out-of-state license. Trooper Desrosier issued her another criminal summons for operating without a license. The vehicle was stopped in a private driveway, so it was not towed.

Log Track Crash in Masardis Caused by Sneezing Fit

On May 5. Trooper Castonguay responded to a single truck crash on State Route 11 in Masardis. The driver was going south, stated he had a “sneezing fit” and lost control of his loaded log truck. The truck went off the right side of the roadway striking a pile of logs belonging to Daaquam Mill. No one was injured during the incident.

Minor Charged With Speeding, Possession of Alcohol in Oakfield Stop

On May 8, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 95, Oakfield, and observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation Trooper Castonguay observed an open 30-pack of beer in the rear seat; the driver was a minor. Trooper Castonguay issued the man a civil summons for minor in possession of liquor and a traffic summons for speeding. Trooper Castonguay confiscated and disposed of the beer.

Drunk Driving Crash in Castle Hill

On May 8, Trooper Rider responded to a single-vehicle crash in Castle Hill. After an investigation, he had the female driver perform Field Sobriety Testing which she failed. The woman was arrested for OUI and transported to Presque Isle PD for a breath test. The woman was able to post bail and was released.

Man Charged With Criminal Speed in Patten

On May 6, Trooper Cotton was patrolling the South Patten Road in Patten when he observed a vehicle traveling South at 84 mph in a posted 50 MPH zone. Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop. Trooper Cotton made contact with the male operator who stated that it was a new vehicle. Trooper Cotton issued the operator a summons for Criminal Speed.

State Police Investigate $16K Fraud Complaint from Perham Man

On May 2, Corporal Casavant received a fraud complaint from a resident in Perham. The man had wired $16,000 to a business in Pennsylvania to purchase a vehicle and it was never delivered. The company was now not answering his emails or calls. The investigation is ongoing.

Loaded Tractor Trailer Overturns, Blocking Route 2 in Southern Aroostook

On May 3, State Police responded to a tractor-trailer rollover in Smyrna. Read full account here with photos.

Vacant Home in Perham Burglarized

On May 3, Corporal Casavant responded to a vacant Perham residence after a family member called to report the house had been broken into in the last few months. Several items were taken from the residence and the investigation is ongoing.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

20 of the Most Popular Chain Restaurants That Maine Doesn't Have From popular buffets to trendy burger and chicken joints, here are 20 of the most chain restaurants that don't exist in Maine