They’re Here – Spring Allergens Making It Difficult for Mainers

Spring allergies are in the air.

This month the guilty trees are juniper, poplar, and maple.

Next month it’ll be maple, birch, and oak. And then in June ... grass.

With warmer temperatures and any extra carbon dioxide in the air, it is officially pollen season. And pollen counts increase with the return of dry and mild weather conditions.

Next month should be the most difficult for tree pollen. And then through mid-summer grass is the dominant allergen.

The most common symptoms of seasonal allergies are

Itchy, watery eyes

Itchy throat

Stuffy or runny nose

Sneezing

Tiredness or fatigue

Headaches

Checked them all off the list the past few days.

Allergies iStock loading...

Looking for relief from allergies? Doctors recommend keeping windows closed at home, showering before bed, and frequently changing clothes.

And staying hydrated as well.

Don’t go blaming the colorful flower blossoms we are starting to see in the spring. They aren't a major cause of allergy symptoms. Flowers don’t typically produce a lot of airborne pollen. That’s why they have the bees that pollinate them.

If you are feeling alone, you certainly are not.

Anywhere from 10% to 30% of the global population experiences allergies, Dr. Antoine Azar, clinical director for the division of allergy and clinical immunology and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told TODAY. "It is definitely very common, and we do see more and more people every year."

Achoo.