Maine Sets June 1 Date for Lodging for Out-Of-State Visitors

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's lodging industry can begin accepting reservations starting June 1 for state residents and out-of-state residents who comply with the state’s 14-day quarantine requirement.

The move represents a loosening of restrictions that originally forbade out-of-state residents from reserving a room with an arrival date before July 1.

Commissioner Heather Johnson from the Department of Economic and Community Development said the administration continues “to work closely with the tourism industry" as the state heads into the summer.

Maine’s lodging industry has said that the quarantine could be a deal breaker for tourists this summer.