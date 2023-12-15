America’s Best School Systems Can be Found in Maine, Most of New England

Maine parents should be happy, and teachers should be proud. According to a report, the Pine Tree State has one of the best school systems in America.

WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report on the states with the best and worst school systems.

Maine was listed as the state with the 15th best school system in America. That's a very respectable ranking, one that should certainly make parents feel pretty darn good.

Maine's school score was based on two major categories, Quality and Safety. These categories are broken down into 32 subcategories to make it as accurate as possible. You can read more about the methodology here.

Maine's ranking in quality was okay, finishing with a pedestrian 28th. However, Maine did have some good rankings within the category, including one of the best student-to-teacher ratios and a low dropout rate.

Where the state truly performed well was in the safety category. Maine was ranked an amazing 3rd, something that everyone should be happy about. Obviously, this has become a much more real topic after the horrendous incidents in Lewiston earlier this year.

Maine was joined by many of its New England brethren on this list. In fact, it was quite the rankings for the region. The two top spots went to Massachusetts and Connecticut respectively. New Hampshire also found itself in the Top-10 with a 6th ranking. Vermont was slightly behind Maine at 21st. Rhode Island was the only New England state in the bottom half, but just slightly, with a ranking of 26th.

If anything, this tells us that this region continues to be one of the best places to live, clearly understanding how important and valuable a good education is.

Kudos to all the wonderful educators who continue to do their best to educate and keep our next generation of kids comfortable and safe.

