Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!

The folks at Maine Savings Amphitheater have dropped many concert bombs on us for the 2023 season, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post, where they basically created a meme ragging on people who think there are a few too many country shows.

One of the main complaints I hear from everyone is that there are just too many country concerts and not enough variety. So with a wink and a nod, they addressed this issue, and of course, folks had plenty of comments on it.

Maine Savings Amphitheater Good, it'll give the country fans something to wash their tractors with.

Ashley Hubbard

The trolling that you guys do to your haters is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen and seriously my favorite part of Facebook.

James Linscott

I’d like to see you give the local musicians a festival… so many talented bands in Maine right now … Stillborn Condition , Alions , Tried and True TRAWL I could go on and on …

Angela Burns

Whoever runs the social media is hilarious! I love the posts!!!

Kirstyn Pelletier

If that's the case then Big Time Rush is my favorite country band

Sallencie Taylor

Just guessing but I’m sure they’ll have a concert or two Labor Day weekend Last years Labor Day weekend shows were Awesome. Luke Combs & Aerosmith!! I challenge Maine Savings Amphitheater to top last years shows this Labor Day weekend!!

Kelly Griffon

I love country , I also had the best time at Pitbull ! I would def go see him again !

Michelle Lappin

I wish I could like country music. I've tried.

Antoinette Nash

This is country land after all!!!

Pete Wells

Heavy metal please

Gary Jones

Can't blame you, dont like those shows but country shows bring in a lot of folks around here

Scott Wentzell

When did Godsmack go country?

Kathy Bridgham

I’m kind of glad I’m not a country fan. I’d be broke

Jessica Lynne Derosier

We live in Maine country is what your gonna find

In fairness, I thought last summer was the best lineup ever, with a perfect balance of each genre of music. From Luke Combs to Aerosmith, to Pitbull, there was something for everybody.

In fact, this year has some incredible variety! Check out the (non-country) list of shows:

Dave Matthews Band- Friday, June 16th

James Taylor-Tuesday, June 27th

Weezer-Friday, June 30th

Tedeschi Trucks Band-Wednesday, July 5th

Big Time Rush-Tuesday, July 11th

KIDZ BOP-Saturday, July 22nd

Godsmack-Tuesday, July 25th

Santana-Wednesday, August 2nd

The Lumineers-Wednesday, August 16th

Train-Friday, August 18th

Nickelback-Tuesday, August 24th

Pantera-Thursday, September 7th

Goo Goo Dolls-Friday, September 29th

Hey, they may not even be done yet, so stay tuned.

You can get tickets for all of these shows here