Maine Rural Reopening Plan For Most Counties Begins May 11

Governor Janet Mills has announced a plan to allow certain businesses to open in designated counties beginning Monday, May 11.

The counties affected by the rural reopening plan are Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc. All of these counties have not had shown evidence of community transmission of COVID-19.

Beginning May 11, retail stores in these counties may open to customers provided the adopt the health and safety precautions that the state is releasing. The precautions include restricting the number of customers in the store at any one time, enhancing cleaning and sanitation practices, and maximizing touch free transactions wherever possible.

Beginning Monday, May 18, restaurants in these counties may open for outdoor dining and for limited dine in service providing they adopt health and safety precautions, such as physically distancing customers, making sure employees follow enhanced hygiene and sanitation practices and controlling customer flow by making reservations only whenever possible.

Also beginning Monday May 18, remote campsites and sporting camps may reopen with public safe guards.

The statewide plan to re-open has had some minor adjustments as well. Fitness and exercise centers statewide will now be permitted to open on May 11 for outdoor classes of 10 people or less or for one-on-one personal training instruction inside.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah reported that the total number of reported cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maine is now at 1,374, and increase of 44 since Thursday. 1,264 of those cases are confirmed while 110 are deemed probable.

836 people diagnosed with COIVD-19 have recovered, an increase of 49.

One new death was reported bringing the total number to 63.

The total number of active cases is 475, a decrease of 6.

194 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 44 are currently hospitalized with 23 of those in critical care and 10 patients on ventilators.

Here's a graphic that was put together by the University of Maine Presque Isle GIS Lab that shows just about every number and stat you might be interested in, presented in a easy to understand format.

Governor Janet Mills "Stay Safer at Home Order," is in effect through May 31, 2020 and we are currently in state 1 of her four phase plan to reopen the state.

Phase 1 continues the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. People who are able to work from home should continue to do so, and people should wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are hard to maintain.

If the Maine CDC detects any resurgence of the virus, the state will slow down the stages and reinstate restrictions.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.