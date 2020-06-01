Maine Retail & Restaurants Phase Two Reopening

All retail businesses are now allowed to open under phase two of Governor Mills' plan to restart Maine's economy.

Restaurants in Penobscot County may now resume dine-in services provided certain safety measures are in place.

But restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin Counties are still only allowed to offer takeout and outdoor dining service due to an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in those counties. Twelve mostly rural Maine counties resumed in-person dining two weeks earlier.

Phase two of the reopening plan also allows gatherings of up to 50 people. It opens lodging for Maine residents and for out-of-state guests who complete quarantine guidelines. Campgrounds/RV parks, community sports, day camps, and all retail businesses including tanning salons are allowed to be open with proper health and safety protocols.

L.L. Bean is reopening its 24-hour, 365 day a year store in Freeport that has been closed for two-and-a-half months because of the pandemic. It was the first time the flagship store closed for more than 24 hours.