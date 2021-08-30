Maine Bars and Restaurants Pay Tribute to 13 Service Members Who Died in Kabul Bombing

Last Thursday, August 26th, 13 United States service members were killed outside of the airport in Kabul by bombers. Dozens of Afghans were killed as well.

With many across the country feeling frustration about recent events in the middle east, this massive loss weighed all the more heavily. Restaurants across the country started paying tribute in a unique way.

It has been a long-standing tradition to raise a toast to those we've lost. To raise a glass to their memory. It's also not uncommon on days like Memorial Day for a restaurant to set an empty table in honor of those no longer with us.

All weekend long restaurants and bars and patrons shared photos of 13 beers to represent the 13 US service members lost just days ago. Take a look at some of the tributes that popped up across Maine.

The Blind Pig Tavern, Gardiner

Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub, Cornish

Funky Bow Brewery and Beer Company, Lyman

Boothbay Craft Brewery, Boothbay

Brady's Restaurant, Boothbay Harbor

High Tide, Brewer

Bath Ale Works, Wiscasset

The Penalty Box, Damariscotta

The Galley Restaurant & Pub, Naples

Benjamin's Pub, Bangor

Cooks Landing, Edgecomb

The Cubbyhole Sports Pub, Wiscasset

BONUS: Corey E. Garver American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 Maine

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

LOOK: 100 years of American military history