Maine Residents Get In Free at Maine State Parks June19th

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry's May newsletter mentioned an exciting free day in June for all Mainers to take part in and enjoy Maine's state parks. Every year, the people who live in the Pine Tree State get to have a day 'on the house' at some of Maine's most beautiful and natural spots.
Coming up Sunday, June 19th, Maine State Parks and Historic Sites will be hosting 'Maine Residents' Day', a free day for all Maine residents to take in these spectacular places across the State of Maine.
The details
If you wish to take part in Residents' Day, do know that is for day-use only, so no overnight stays. There are many places across the state to visit for free on June 19th, whether you want to travel to a spot or find a few spots close by to take in a few different places.
Here's where Maine residents can visit for free on June 19th:
- Androscoggin Riverlands State Park
- Aroostook State Park
- Bible Point
- Birch Point Beach State Park
- Bradbury Mountain State Park
- Camden Hills State Park
- Cobscook Bay State Park
- Colonial Pemaquid
- Crescent Beach State Park
- Damariscotta Lake State Park
- Eagle Island
- Ferry Beach State Park
- Fort Edgecomb
- Fort Halifax
- Fort Kent
- Fort Knox Historic Site
- Fort Point State Park
- Grafton Notch State Park
- Holbrook Island Sanctuary
- Lake St. George State Park
- Lamoine State Park
- Lily Bay State Park
- Mackworth Island
- Moose Point State Park
- Mount Kineo
- Mount Blue State Park
- Owls Head State Park
- Peaks-Kenny State Park
- Popham Beach State Park
- Quoddy Head State Park
- Range Pond State Park
- Rangeley Lake State Park
- Reid State Park
- Roque Bluffs State Park
- Sebago Lake State Park
- Shackford Head State Park
- Swan Lake State Park
- Two Lights State Park
- Vaughan Woods Memorial State Park
- Warren Island State Park
- Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park
What is not free for Residents' Day
While there may be plenty of places to choose from, not all locations on your own bucket list may be available to visit for free on Residents' Day. Do know that this offer does not apply to the following spots:
- Acadia National Park
- Allagash Wilderness Waterway
- Baxter State Park
- Peacock Beach
- Maine Wildlife Park
- Scarborough Beach State Park
- Swan Island
- Penobscot River Corridor
- Penobscot Narrows Observatory
Where do you want to go?
Hard to choose with all of these choices? Help narrow down your options. Check out this parks and lands search you can utilize on the maine.gov website. You can select a specific place by park, site, public land, or rail trail, select by how far one tank of gas will get you for a trip, or search by region, activity, or facility.
Enjoy your day, Maine, and take advantage of some free and beautiful sights on Residents' Day on June 19th.