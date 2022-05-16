Maine Residents Get In Free at Maine State Parks June19th

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry's May newsletter mentioned an exciting free day in June for all Mainers to take part in and enjoy Maine's state parks. Every year, the people who live in the Pine Tree State get to have a day 'on the house' at some of Maine's most beautiful and natural spots.

Coming up Sunday, June 19th, Maine State Parks and Historic Sites will be hosting 'Maine Residents' Day', a free day for all Maine residents to take in these spectacular places across the State of Maine.

The details

If you wish to take part in Residents' Day, do know that is for day-use only, so no overnight stays. There are many places across the state to visit for free on June 19th, whether you want to travel to a spot or find a few spots close by to take in a few different places.

Here's where Maine residents can visit for free on June 19th:

Androscoggin Riverlands State Park

Aroostook State Park

Bible Point

Birch Point Beach State Park

Bradbury Mountain State Park

Camden Hills State Park

Cobscook Bay State Park

Colonial Pemaquid

Crescent Beach State Park

Damariscotta Lake State Park

Eagle Island

Ferry Beach State Park

Fort Edgecomb

Fort Halifax

Fort Kent

Fort Knox Historic Site

Fort Point State Park

Grafton Notch State Park

Holbrook Island Sanctuary

Lake St. George State Park

Lamoine State Park

Lily Bay State Park

Mackworth Island

Moose Point State Park

Mount Kineo

Mount Blue State Park

Owls Head State Park

Peaks-Kenny State Park

Popham Beach State Park

Quoddy Head State Park

Range Pond State Park

Rangeley Lake State Park

Reid State Park

Roque Bluffs State Park

Sebago Lake State Park

Shackford Head State Park

Swan Lake State Park

Two Lights State Park

Vaughan Woods Memorial State Park

Warren Island State Park

Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park

What is not free for Residents' Day

While there may be plenty of places to choose from, not all locations on your own bucket list may be available to visit for free on Residents' Day. Do know that this offer does not apply to the following spots:

Acadia National Park

Allagash Wilderness Waterway

Baxter State Park

Peacock Beach

Maine Wildlife Park

Scarborough Beach State Park

Swan Island

Penobscot River Corridor

Penobscot Narrows Observatory

Where do you want to go?

Hard to choose with all of these choices? Help narrow down your options. Check out this parks and lands search you can utilize on the maine.gov website. You can select a specific place by park, site, public land, or rail trail, select by how far one tank of gas will get you for a trip, or search by region, activity, or facility.

Enjoy your day, Maine, and take advantage of some free and beautiful sights on Residents' Day on June 19th.

