Maine Residents 16 And Older Eligible For Vaccine April 19th

Just a few days after it was announced that all Maine adults would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine on May 1st, it appears the timeline has been accelerated again.

According to the Portland Press Herald, all Maine residents who are at least 16 years of age will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19th.

Also, it was announced that, starting Tuesday, Mainers 50 and older would be able to get the vaccine.

The reason for the ramped-up timeline? It is expected the state will soon see an increase in the amount of available vaccine doses.

