Maine Requiring Driver Licenses to be Renewed Again

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has reinstated regular deadlines that were extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills has rescinded a March executive order that eased requirements for renewals.

The reinstated deadlines and requirements apply to driver’s licenses, driver permits, state identification cards, commercial driver licenses and numerous other credentials that have expired since Mills first declared a state of civil emergency.

Driver licenses vision screenings that were waived last year are also back in effect.