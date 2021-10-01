The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported two COVID-19 deaths and 738 new coronavirus cases in the state. Aroostook County added 29 new cases.

Statewide in September, there were 13,700 new COVID-19 infections reported. About 20% of the new cases were in Penobscot County, which also accounted for one-third of Maine's COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths last month.

Maine schools have reported more than 2,500 cases of coronavirus and 108 outbreaks over the past month, according to the Portland Press Herald. Brewer High School and Hermon High School have both seen about 40 positive cases.

School districts in Maine are facing challenges as they continue working to keep students in the classroom, amidst the more contagious delta variant. With children under 12 still not eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, many schools are relying on pooled testing of students and staff to fend off further outbreaks.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health on Thursday reported 99 new coronavirus cases and two deaths – one person in the Edmundston/Grand Falls region and the other in the Fredericton area. Currently, the province has 690 known active cases, with 40 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

Maine has over 6000 active cases with 226 hospitalizations, as of Friday.

