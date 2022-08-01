Maine Records 2nd Case of Monkeypox

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Monday reported the state’s second case of monkeypox.

State health officials say a man from Penobscot County has tested positive for the infection. The CDC is working to identify other people who may have been exposed to the disease and are offering vaccines to close contacts. Director Dr. Nirav Shah said no further information is being released to protect patient privacy.

Maine's first case of monkeypox was reported in York County on July 22. At the time, the Maine CDC said it had enough doses of vaccine to inoculate just over 300 people against the virus.

As of the most recent count on Friday, there were a total of 5,189 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., including 46 states and Puerto Rico. The median age of patients is 35 years old.

Monkeypox causes a rash or sores and sometimes is accompanied by flu-like symptoms. Officials say it is rarely fatal, and the best prevention is to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who appear to have the virus and to wash your hands frequently.