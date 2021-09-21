Maine Records 20 More COVID-19 Deaths to Pass 1000 Mark

Maine has now passed one thousand COVID-19 deaths, nearly 18 months after the first death was recorded in the state.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 20 additional deaths in the state, including three in Aroostook County. The first death from COVID-19 in Maine was recorded on March 26, 2020, and now a year and a half later, 1002 Mainers have died from the disease.

There are 633 new coronavirus cases since the CDC's last report on Saturday. Aroostook County recorded 27 new cases and three COVID-related deaths in that three-day period. Penobscot County, which remains at the center of the state's current outbreak, recorded 198 new infections, 12 more hospitalizations and five deaths.

Of the estimated 5,119 active cases in Maine, 1,218 cases, or nearly 24% are in Penobscot County. Active cases in Aroostook County have dropped to an estimated 244, down from 354 on Friday.

Currently, there are 214 people in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began. Of those patients, 73 are being treated in intensive care units and 33 are on ventilators. Northern Light Health officials report their hospitals are nearing capacity as a result of the late summer surge in the delta variant. Other Maine hospitals are seeing their available beds filling up as well.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported 199 new coronavirus cases on Monday, over the three days since the previous update on Friday. Officials say 152 of those individuals are not fully vaccinated. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 22, the province will require masks in all indoor public spaces. Also, proof-of vaccination will be required to access many non-essential businesses, events and services.