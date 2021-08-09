Maine Reaches Milestone in COVID-19 Vaccinations

It’s a huge milestone in the state as 80% of Maine residents 18 or older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Maine is one of only six states in the country to reach that percentage of people vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers are also good for the Maine residents who are fully vaccinated. The state is the third best in the country with 64% of all residents vaccinated. Maine also has vaccinated more than 50% of youth ages 12 to 19.

The number of doses done per day in Maine as of July 30 was 1,497 on a 7-day average. That rate is up 11.7% since late July.

Governor Mills released a statement commending Maine for reaching such a big goal, while reminding people that the Delta variant is causing an increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

“I applaud Maine people for their willingness to roll up their sleeves and get their shot,” said Governor Mills. “We know that vaccinations are the best tool to protect the health of Maine people, and with the more contagious and deadly Delta variant spreading across Maine and the nation, it is crucial that we continue to make progress and fight back against this pandemic. If you haven’t had your shot yet, I encourage you to talk to your doctor about how getting vaccinated can protect your health and potentially save your life.”

For information on where and how to get vaccinated, go to Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines. You can also call toll free the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

