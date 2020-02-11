Maine Ranks #13 for Fewest Robocalls in 2019
With robocalls on the rise, did you know that nearly half the calls made from US cell phones in 2019 were spam?
That's according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Maine was the 13th least called state last year.
Provision Living analyzed robocall complaints in every state from the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not Call Registry to find out where robocalls occurred most in 2019. They also went back as far as 2015. Here's what the data showed:
- Maine was the 13th least called state in 2019. Maine residents filed 18,121 robocall complaints, or 1,362 robocalls per 100,000 residents.
- Since 2015, Maine has received the 14th fewest number of robocalls of any state. 94,844 robocalls or 7,130 robocalls per 100,000 residents.
- Nationwide, robocalls have seen an average increase of 14% since 2015. Maine saw a slightly higher increase in that time period at 21%.
- Top types of robocalls in Maine since 2015 include debt reduction, imposters and medical & prescription calls. So, next time you get one of these unsolicited calls, be thankful you don't live in the #1 most called state.