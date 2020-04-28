Maine Ranked Most Economically Vulnerable State To Coronavirus

US News and World Report ranked the 10 states in the country whose economy is most economically vulnerable from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and business closures, and it's not good news for Maine.

The research was done by Oxford Economics and looked at 10 different factors.

Two of them are what makes Maine so vulnerable.

One is the percent of the population that is over 65 years old which in Maine 20.6% making it the state with the oldest population. The second is our reliance on tourism and hospitality for which we rank sixth in the nation.

The combination of those two factors places Maine as the number one state most vulnerable to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The only other New England state to come close is Vermont at number 3. Even states that are hard hit with cases of COVID-19 like Massachusetts and New York still are better off economically than Maine.