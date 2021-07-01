You’ll Be Awestruck By This Luxury Ranch House In Northern Maine

After seeing what you can get for about $350,000 in Central Maine or Southern Maine, it is astounding what you can buy for $350,000 in Northern Maine. For what you’d spend on a modest house in other parts of Maine, you can own a beautiful luxurious ranch-style home in Northern Maine.

This 3,300 square foot home, built in 1987, is in the Aroostook County town of Houlton.

Actually, the property is less than a mile from the not-so-warm-and-sunny end of the I-95. The warm and sunny end, of course, is Tampa, Florida. It is off the last exit before you hit New Brunswick, Canada.

The house, which sits on a 4-acre lot, is just off the world-famous Route 1. It is close to everything from hotels, to restaurants, to golf courses, the local hospital, and Walmart. But, because it is down a side road, the owner enjoys the benefit of peace and quiet.

The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. There’s a beautiful kitchen, breakfast nook, a formal dining room, a living room with a fireplace, space for an office, a stone patio, and an enclosed patio.

Even though Houlton never gets super-hot, the home still has a central air conditioning system.

Take a look:

280 North Street, Houlton, Maine According to Maine Outdoor Properties , the ranch-style home is currently listed at $349,000. This price was as of July 1st, 2021.

The place would be perfect for someone who is able to work remotely that loves the great outdoors. If you have never visited Aroostook County (ya' know, THE County), it is the center of outdoors life in Maine. Hundreds of miles of ATV and snowmobile trails snake through the forest, there are plenty of places to hunt, and some great lakes that are perfect boating and fishing.

I have a feeling we are going to see someone from Boston or New York, who is able to work remote, make the move to Houlton in order to buy the place.

Want to know more? Check out the listing on the Maine Outdoor Properties website.

