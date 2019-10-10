Maine Police Looking for Man with Outstanding Warrants [PHOTO]

Maine Police Looking for Man with Outstanding Warrants [PHOTO]

Maine State Police, Risto Viitanen/Thinkstock

Maine State Police said a 35-year-old man is wanted for outstanding warrants, and has been eluding them as they try to locate him.

Nicholas Isaac is described as a Native American, 5’11” and weighing 160lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

State police posted “ATTENTION AROOSTOOK COUNTY!” on their Facebook.

Contact Trooper Kilcollins at (207) 532-5400 if you have any information on Isaac’s whereabouts. You can also speak to any on-duty Trooper.

Filed Under: Maine State Police
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From