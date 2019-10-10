Maine Police Looking for Man with Outstanding Warrants [PHOTO]
Maine State Police said a 35-year-old man is wanted for outstanding warrants, and has been eluding them as they try to locate him.
Nicholas Isaac is described as a Native American, 5’11” and weighing 160lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
State police posted “ATTENTION AROOSTOOK COUNTY!” on their Facebook.
Contact Trooper Kilcollins at (207) 532-5400 if you have any information on Isaac’s whereabouts. You can also speak to any on-duty Trooper.