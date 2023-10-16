Maine Police Investigating the Death of an Infant

Maine Police Investigating the Death of an Infant

Police are investigating the death of an infant in Lewiston on Sunday morning.

Police Investigating Death of an Infant

The Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on Main Street around 9 am Sunday, according to the Sun Journal.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is working with the police as part of standard procedure after a child’s death. Officials said an autopsy is planned for Monday.

