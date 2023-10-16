Maine Police Investigating the Death of an Infant
Police are investigating the death of an infant in Lewiston on Sunday morning.
Police Investigating Death of an Infant
The Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on Main Street around 9 am Sunday, according to the Sun Journal.
Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is working with the police as part of standard procedure after a child’s death. Officials said an autopsy is planned for Monday.
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
This is a developing news story. Updates will be shared on social media when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free and receive alerts when news happens.
Get our free mobile app
- MORE NEWS: Maine Man Arrested after Victim Stabbed Multiple Times
- ALSO READ: Two Women and One Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Stacker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise.
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished
These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.