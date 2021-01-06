Maine Plans Bicentennial with ‘200-Plus-One’ Campaign

Maine’s celebration of its 200th anniversary will go on after all, albeit a year later than originally planned. Maine turned 200 last year, and a slew of events celebrating the anniversary of statehood were put off because of the pandemic.

The Maine Bicentennial Commission said a slate of events is scheduled for later this year as part of the “200-Plus-One” campaign.

The tentative schedule includes a Maine Statehood Day Ceremony during the summer in the state capital of Augusta.

There’s also a “Time Capsule Sneak Peek and Participation Kickoff” event slated for some time in the spring.