Maine Officials Seek Help Locating Person Responsible For Poaching a Black Bear

According to WGME 13, the group 'Operation Game Thief' is seeking the public's help in identifying who may be responsible for the poaching of a Maine Black Bear in the northern Maine town of LaGrange.

Officials say the bear was shot and then thrown off a bridge and left in the Dead River to die.

WGME reports that Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the apprehension of the person or persons responsible.

