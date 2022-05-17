It's not something we think about here in New Hampshire, Maine, or Massachusetts because earthquakes and New England aren't synonymous. I mean that's a California thing, you know? But get this:

Earthquake Warning Sign S?bastien Bonaim? loading...

Maine had 10 between mid-April and mid-May, New Hampshire follows with 10 since mid-January and Massachusetts has had or felt 10 since May, 2021. And that's as of the date of this article.

Seismograph instrument recording ground motion during earthquake Tomislav Zivkovic loading...

The reason I decided to look into earthquakes in this region is because Massachusetts experienced three small quakes that hit off the coast of Rhode Island that strong enough to feel. Those three hit on May 14th and May 15th with magnitudes between 2.2 and 2.5 according to Earthquake Track.

Earthquake Track Earthquake Track loading...

That's ten earthquakes in the last year in Massachusetts according to Earthquake Track.

Here's the readout for the Granite State that has had ten earthquakes in the last four months. Who knew? Maybe you did know earthquakes happen more then we know but they're just minor enough that we have no idea localized seismic activity is literally happening right under our feet.

Personally this has been a teaching moment for me to learn that earthquakes aren't that uncommon, they're just minor in New England.

Earthquake Track Earthquake Track loading...

And now to Maine we go with quite the activity as well. Like I mentioned above, Maine has had 10 earthquakes in the last month.

Earthquake Tracker Earthquake Tracker loading...

Here's a link to follow New Hampshire earthquakes, Maine earthquakes, and Massachusetts earthquakes because as we know, we don't always feel them or we notice something but we aren't sure what.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

