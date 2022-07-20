Maine Native from The Chainsmokers Headed to The Edge of Space

Maine Natives Hit the Big Time as The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers have made it big and now want to take things to a whole new level. They are planning to be the first music group to perform high above the Earth - 20 miles high to be exact (right on the edge of space). The group is made up of Drew Taggart from the state of Maine and Alex Pall.

World View Plans the Flight for 2024

The big event is being organized by a company called World View. They want to make it happen in 2024 with a flight in a pressurized capsule and a high flying balloon. The company is looking to get artists in space as an inspiration to others.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Mythical Games Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Mythical Games loading...

State of Maine Connections & Hit Songs

The band's Maine connection have really created a lot of interest in the state for trip to the upper stratosphere. The Chainsmokers have established themselves as a big name group with hit songs on the Billboard charts. Their current song “High” ties right in with the space flight. Some of their other tunes include a song with Coldplay called “Something Just Like This” and other hits like “Closer” and “Paris.”

Get our free mobile app

Twitter Posts

To promote the announcement, the band posted a comment on their Twitter page saying “Y’all said you wanted some space.” World View went on the social media platform and said “Together, we rise. Very excited to lift @TheChainsmokers to the edge of space in 2024, launching a new era of creative inspiration that can benefit the future of our planet.”

16 Famous People You Probably Didn't Know Were Born In Maine From accomplished newspeople to actors and actresses to pro wrestlers, here are some very famous people that you may not realize were born in Maine