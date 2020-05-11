11Tuesday, May 11th, look up and you could see a KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor.

WMTW reported on the scheduled flyovers throughout Maine on Tuesday. It's all part of Operation on American Resolve, to honor those working as essential workers and in the healthcare field fighting this virus.

Major General Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant, said:

The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19. We are also deeply grateful for those essential personnel diligently working to keep our shelves stocked and families supplied.

Here are the towns and times that are scheduled for the flyovers:

Farmington: 10:30 a.m.

Androscoggin Mill in Jay: 10:33 a.m.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston: 10:40 a.m.

Scarborough Veterans Home: 10:58 a.m.

Maine Medical Center in Portland 10:59 a.m.

Bath Iron Works: 11:06 a.m.

Togus VA Medical Center: 11:13 a.m.

Maine General in Augusta: 11:14 a.m.

Houlton Regional Hospital: 11:51 a.m.

Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle: 12:00 p.m.

Loring: 12:05 p.m.

St John River Valley: 12:09 p.m.

Northern Maine Medical Center: 12:21 p.m.

Millinocket Regional Hospital: 12:45 p.m.

Bangor Veterans Home: 12:58 p.m.

Eastern Maine Medical Center: 12:59 p.m.

St. Joseph's Hospital: 1:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT! Don't forget to stay 6 feet away from everyone. The worst thing you could do during a cool honoring is to ignore social distancing and give more work for the people being honored.

In case it rains, and you never know in Maine - the flyovers will happen Thursday May 14th.