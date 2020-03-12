Maine Music Educators Association’s Music Festivals Cancelled in March

After further conversations with State and MMEA officials, the decision has been determined to cancel all MMEA events for the month of March. This includes the High School Instrumental Jazz Festival (March 13-14), Middle School Instrumental Jazz Festival (March 21), and Vocal Jazz & Show Choir Festival (March 27-28).

At the end of the month, we will review current health recommendations and make a decision regarding MMEA events to finish out the school year.

In an effort to provide an opportunity for feedback and to celebrate the hard work of each ensemble, we are proposing an alternative virtual festival for the events we have canceled in March.

For more information about this opportunity, please click on the “Intent to Participate in Virtual Jazz Festival” link.

We appreciate the work of numerous members of this organization who provided creative solutions to make the best of this difficult situation.