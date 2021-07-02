Maine Modifies “Back To Work” Payments to Include PT Workers

According to a press release by the Maine Department of Labor, the state's "Back To Work" grant program that allotted a payment of $1500 to new workers that started a job before July 25th has now been modified and expanded.

The program which was rolled out last month will now be extended with full payment of the $1500 to continue through the end of the program date, July 25th. The payment was originally due to be reduced to a one time, $1000 payment the first of July.

Another change the DOL has implemented according to the press release by the state, is to now retroactively cover part-time workers who are working at least 20 hours per week for a single employer and no longer getting unemployment benefits. The grand program will award the part-time workers a half payment of $750 through the end of the program.

CLICK HERE to see the full requirements for both "Back To Work" programs and the new modifications.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!