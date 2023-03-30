Maine Marine Patrol Recovers a Man’s Body From the Medomak River

A deceased man has been recovered from the Medomak River in Waldoboro.

Has the Deceased Been Identified?

The name of the deceased is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Do Officials Know How He Got In the Water?

According to the Marine Patrol, a witness reported that they saw a 12-foot skiff sink at approximately 4:00 Thursday afternoon. They told authorities that there were three people on the boat. Members of the Marine Patrol, Waldoboro Fire and Police Departments, as well as EMS responded and began a search.

Where Was He Found?

The man was located and recovered from the shore of the Medomak River near Dutch Neck Road in Waldoboro by the Marine Patrol at approximately 5:00 Thursday afternoon. His body was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

