Maine Man’s Death Ruled a Homicide after He was Shot

A 27-year-old man’s death has been ruled a homicide after he was shot in Biddeford on Friday afternoon.

Maine Man Shot in Apartment

Ahmed Sharif from Lewiston died from his injuries after he was shot in an apartment on State Street around 2:10 pm, according to the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South.

Autopsy in Augusta

Sharif’s body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was done on Saturday.

Death Ruled a Homicide

“His death was ruled a homicide,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Ongoing Investigation

State Police Detectives along with officers from the Biddeford Police Department, the Saco Police Department and the Old Orchard Beach Police Department worked throughout the night investigating the incident, said Moss.

Law Enforcement Looking for More Information

The investigation remains open. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at (207) 624-7076 extension 9.

