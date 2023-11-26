Maine Man Sentenced to Four Years for Drug Trafficking
A 43-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in drug trafficking meth and fentanyl in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties.
Four Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Maine
Christopher Coty from Bangor also will have three years supervised release. He was sentenced on November 20, 2023 by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker in U.S. District Court in Bangor.
Meth and Fentanyl in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties
Coty and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Aroostook County and Penobscot County between January 2018 and December 2021. He “knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy,” according to court records.
21 People Charged in the Case
Twenty-one defendants in the case have been charged. Eight people pleaded guilty and nine have been sentenced.
Sentenced:
- Andrew Adams (32, Aroostook County) – 10 years
- Wayne Smith (33, Bangor) – 85 months
- Danielle McBreairty (33, Glenburn) – 20 years
- Blaine Footman (37, Bangor) – 5 years
- Nicole Footman (40, Holden) – 3 years
- Dwight Gary, Jr. (53, Medway) – Time served
- Matthew Catalano (37, Penobscot County) – 165 months
- Thomas Hammond (25, Charleston) – 84 months
- Christopher Coty (43, Bangor) – 4 years
Pleaded Guilty:
- Sarah McBreairty (35, Dixmont)
- John Miller (22, Caribou)
- Shelby Loring (28, Bangor)
- Joshua Young (48, Presque Isle)
- Joshua Jerrell (29, Orrington)
- Carol Gordon (53, Bangor)
- Jason Cunrod (42, Caribou)
- James King (54, Caribou)
