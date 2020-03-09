Maine Man Wins The Lottery… Again!

According to News Center Maine, a Bangor man has cashed in a lottery ticket worth $1 million.

Even better, it's not the first time it's happened.

Former Bangor Daily News employee Alston Wildes won $100,000 back in 2007. And, just last month, he won $1,000,000.

Even though he is not a smoker, he stopped at Bangor's The Cigaret Shopper. He purchased a $50 million Cash Blowout scratcher and walked away with a million bucks.

After taxes, he'll take home $700,000.