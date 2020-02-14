Maine Man Walking on Tracks Struck & Killed by Train

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a train in Falmouth Thursday afternoon.

Falmouth police say 62-year-old Lewis Bradley, formerly of Portland, was walking on the tracks just before 4 p.m. when he was hit by the Amtrak Downeast passenger train.

News Center Maine reports that the tracks where Bradley was hit run behind the West Falmouth Crossing shopping plaza not far from an encampment for homeless people.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Falmouth Police are working with Pan Am Railways police, Amtrak, and the state medical examiner's office in the investigation of the fatal collision.

The train, which was heading north to Brunswick, was delayed for about two and a half hours.