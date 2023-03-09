Maine Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Stabbing Teen Multiple Times

A Lisbon man is going to prison for 14 years for a violent attack on a 17-year-old.

How Did the Attack Happen?

The incident happened on January 26th 2021 on Beech Street in Lisbon. Matthew Newton-Fortin, 20, was accused of stabbing Noah Chaisson multiple times in what has been called an unprovoked attack. Chaisson was 17-year-olds at the time. According to the Sun Journal, Chaisson underwent extensive medical treatment, including the removal of his spleen, after being stabbed in the back, head, and chest. The two were, reportedly, friends at the time of the attack but officials have said that there were mental health issues with both.

Why Was He Sentenced to 14 Years?

Originally, Newton-Fortin was charged with attempted murder, but ended up pleading guilty to a lesser charge of elevated aggravated assault. The felony charge is punishable by up to 30 years but Newton-Fortin received a lesser sentence of 14 years in prison. Chaisson said in a submitted statement to the judge that the punishment wasn't severe enough. However, the judge said 14 years was the maximum he could give without a trial but, when Newton-Fortin pleaded guilty, there no need for a trial.

Has Newton-Fortin Been in Trouble Before?

Newton-Fortin was known to police, at the time, because he had a juvenile record. In 2016, he and a friend had stolen a bucket loader after running away from a group home in Litchfield. Officials say they drove it through several towns, causing a trail of damage, before heading down the Maine Turnpike.

Top 10 Scams That Duped New Hampshire People Out of Millions in 2022 Scammers are getting awfully crafty these days. It can be difficult to identify a scam even if you consider yourself technologically savvy. Here are the most popular scams that New Hampshire residents fell victim to in 2022 according to public.tableau.com