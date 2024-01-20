Maine Man Faces up to 40 Years for Drug Trafficking

A 48-year-old man faces up to 40 years in prison following his guilty plea for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy in Maine.

Facing 40 Years for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Michael Bolster from Biddeford was charged with conspiring with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in Maine. He pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District court in Portland.

Sold to a Confidential Source Three Different Times

Bolster and a co-conspirator sold fentanyl to a confidential source on three separate occasions in July 2023. One sale was for 9 grams, another sale was for 30 grams and a third sale was for 39 grams of fentanyl, said court records.

Search Warrant and Drug Seizure

A search warrant was executed in August 2023 at Bolster’s residence. Law enforcement seized two large bundles of suspected fentanyl made up of small baggies wrapped for individual sale totaling 541 grams.

Man Faces up to 40 Years in Prison

The Department of Justice said Bolster pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of fentanyl. He faces 5-40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million followed by four years to life of supervised release on the conspiracy charge. On each of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, he faces up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million followed by three years to life of supervised release.

